Residents of containment zone in Chandigarh booked for flouting norms

chandigarh

Updated: May 10, 2020 01:26 IST

The Chandigarh Police registered three FIRs against residents of Bapu Dham Colony for violating containment zone norms, on Saturday.

In the first case, seven residents of the colony working at a meat shop in Sector 28, were booked for leaving the area and living on rent in Sector 29. The men have been apprehended and kept in the temporary Manimajra jail.

In the second case, a resident of the colony, Deepak Kumar, sneaked out of the area on May 3, the day the administration declared it a containment zone. He was nabbed from Burail on Saturday.

In the third case, Radhey Shayam, a resident of the colony, was arrested from grain market in Sector 26.

Senior superintendent of police Nilambari Jagadale said, “The behaviour of these locals is irresponsible, despite our repeated announcements and awareness campaigns.”