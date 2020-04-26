Residents should avail maximum benefit of e-Sanjeevani app: Ludhiana DC

chandigarh

Apr 26, 2020

In the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Punjab government has undertaken a citizen centric initiative to ensure uninterrupted health services to the public in the state. The state government on Saturday launched an application ‘e-Sanjeevani’, an online OPD system, Ludhiana deputy commissioner (DC) Pradeep Kumar Agrawal said.

Agrawal said the application extended the reach of specialised healthcare services to the masses in both rural areas and any isolated community pockets of the state. It provided a platform for citizens to connect with a network of specialist doctors over video-conferencing and obtain medical treatment and advice for common health concerns while sitting at home.

“There is a degree of unease among citizens due to the inability to reach doctors in non-emergency cases amid the lockdown. However, this technology shall help all sections of society to gain access to quality medical advice and treatment during the Covid-19 pandemic,” he said.

Maximum number of residents should avail benefit of this system, the DC urged, adding that the application has an extremely user-friendly interface which facilitates both tech savvy and relatively novice doctors and users in the rural and urban environment.

Besides telemedicine services in health and wellness centres, the health and family welfare department with active support from the governance reforms and public grievances departments has implemented this programme across the state, the DC said, adding that apart from enhancing the quality of medical services, e-Sanjeevani addresses the issues pertaining to uneven distribution and shortage of infrastructural as well as human resources to an extent.

He further highlighted the salient features of the application which includes— patient registration, token generation, queue management, audio-video consultation with a doctor, e-prescription, SMS/email notifications— serviced by the doctors from the department of health and family welfare. The service is free and fully configurable, he added.

“The application also has an advanced degree of security against unwanted elements. To keep the operations smoother in the district, a team of district technical coordinators (DTCs) or district e-governance coordinators (DeGCs) has been deputed to assist the teams of doctors at the district-level,” he said.

Agrawal added that the state government has provided training about the application, its protocols and functionality to some of the specialist doctors by C-DAC, Mohali, via video-conference.

He informed that this feature is also available in the COVA Punjab mobile application which is available for Android on the Google Play Store and for iOS on the Apple AppStore.