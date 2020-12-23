Retired BSF personnel dupes 10 of Rs 34.5 lakh on the pretext of army recruitment in Ludhiana

chandigarh

Updated: Dec 23, 2020, 23:09 IST

Three people, including two retired BSF personnel, were booked on Tuesday for duping 10 people of Rs 34.5 lakh on the pretext of getting them recruited in the Indian Army.

The accused have been identified as Sukhdeep Singh from Barmi village and Mani Bhushan Panday and Avadh Bihari from Uttar Pradesh. Sukhdeep and Panday are retired BSF personnel.

The case has been registered based on the complaint of one of the aspirants, Visakha Singh, a resident of Jalaldiwal village in Raikot.

He said that he met Sukhdeep in 2016 who promised to get him and nine others recruited in the army. Sukhdeep also introduced them to Panday.

Later, Sukhdeep took them to a training academy in Nashik, where they were kept in a hotel for a month. However, the aspirants got anxious when they were denied entry into the army cantonment area.

Sukhdeep then introduced them to Bihari who promised them that the recruitment process will take two more months. Thereafter, Sukhdeep took the youngsters to Nashik four more times.

Visakha said that Sukhdeep had shown him and the other aspirants a fake list in which their names were mentioned. However, when they approached the cantonment with the entry letters, they found out that the documents were fake.

Meanwhile, Sukhdeep settled in Lucknow. When the families approached Sukhdeep’s father and asked him to return the money, he denied having any links with his son.

In 2018, the families approached SSP rural, and demanded action against the accused. After a two- year- long inquiry, the police registered a case against the accused trio under Sections 420 and 120- B of the IPC.

“We are collecting more evidence against the accused and the trio will be arrested soon,” said investigating officer Syed Shakeel.