Returning from birthday party, 20-year-old dies in road mishap in Ludhiana

chandigarh

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 22:32 IST

A 20-year-old man met a tragic end on his way back home from a birthday party near Basti Jodhewal late on Friday.

Shubham of Islamgunj was ran over by a speeding truck when he was trying to pull out his bike’s tyre stuck in a pit.

The police have registered a case against unidentified driver of the truck and initiated investigation. Kishore Kumar, father of the victim, said his son worked at a factory. “On Friday, one of his friends had organised a birthday party and Shubham went to attend it. Around 11.30pm, he had called me, saying that he would be home in next 15 minutes. But that never happened,” the grieving father said.

“Unaware about the tragedy, we kept on calling on his mobile phone, but it was unreachable. It was only after we started searching him that we came to know that a truck had crushed my son to death near Basti Jodhewal,” he added.

ASI Sawinder Singh, who is investigating the case, said according to preliminary investigation, a tyre of Shubham’s motorcycle had stuck in a pothole. “While he was trying to pull his vehicle out, a truck ran over him. The victim died on the spot,” he added.

An FIR under Sections 279 (reckless driving) and 304-A (causing death due to negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered at the Daresi police station against the accused truck driver, who is yet to be identified.

First Published: Oct 19, 2019 22:32 IST