Home / Chandigarh / Revoke orders banning paddy cultivation on panchayat land: Haryana Congress

Revoke orders banning paddy cultivation on panchayat land: Haryana Congress

They demanded that Haryana CM ML Khattar apologise for imposing the ban

chandigarh Updated: May 29, 2020 10:46 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times/Chandigarh
Referring to a recent set of guidelines issued by the state government following the May 9 order, Selja and Surjewala said the state government's soft-worded guidelines that spoke of encouraging farmers to undertake crop diversification voluntarily showed that it was a damage control move to offset the backlash by farmers.
         

The Haryana Congress on Thursday demanded that the BJP-JJP government cancel the May 9 order prohibiting paddy cultivation on panchayat land in the state.

Addressing a joint press conference, state Congress president Kumari Selja and All India Congress Committee (AICC) communication in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala sought cancellation of orders to ban paddy cultivation on panchayat land.

They also demanded an apology from chief minister ML Khattar for imposing a ban on paddy cultivation. The Congress leaders also sought withdrawal of orders to de-notify Dadupur Nalvi Canal and the restoration of the water channel.

Referring to a recent set of guidelines issued by the state government following the May 9 order, Selja and Surjewala said the state government’s soft-worded guidelines that spoke of encouraging farmers to undertake crop diversification voluntarily showed that it was a damage control move to offset the backlash by farmers.

