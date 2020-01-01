Robbers strike at trader’s office on New Year’s eve in Ludhiana, decamp with ₹80,000

Updated: Jan 01, 2020 22:21 IST

At a time when police patrolling was on peak in the city on the New Year’s eve, four robbers managed to strike at a yarn trader’s office and take away ₹80,000 at gunpoint in Sundar Nagar on Tuesday evening.

The trader was alone at his office when the robbers barged in and pointed a gun at him.

Though the robbery took place around 6.30pm, the trader said he was too scared to call police or even inform anyone.

Hours later, he shared his ordeal with his son, who alerted the cops.

The victim has been identified as Kuldeep Singh, 53, a resident of Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar, who owns an office in Sundar Nagar area.

In his complaint to the police, Kuldeep said he was at his office along with a worker, Gurmeet Singh.

“The cable connection at my office was not functioning, so I asked Gurmeet to get it fixed. Minutes after Gurmeet left, four burglars with their faces covered barged into my office. One of the accused was carrying a pistol, which he put on my head and threatened me to keep mum,” he added.

The complainant said that the accused tied him up with shoe laces and also put a tape on his mouth.

“They took the key of cash drawer from me and took away ₹80,000. While fleeing, they warned me against informing the police,” he added.

It was only after Kuldeep’s employee Gurmeet returned that he was untied. The trader then told him about the robbery, but asked him not to call police or anyone else.

Daresi station house officer (SHO) inspector Vijay Kumar said the trader was too scared to lodge a complaint. “Later on, Kuldeep’s son called us and we reached the spot,” he added.

The SHO added that no CCTV camera was installed at the trader’s office.

“We have scanned the footage of surveillance cameras installed in the locality, which shows four masked men arriving on bikes. We have registered a case against the four and are trying to identify them,” he said.