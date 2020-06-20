ROUNDABOUT No one embraces death the way you did: Kaifi Azmi

chandigarh

The year was 1964 and I was but nine when I heard my mother, aunts and older cousins talk in pained tones of the death of actor-filmmaker Guru Dutt, the rare talent who changed the landscape and mood of Hindi cinema even when he was making crime thrillers. Of course, his work of genius, Pyaasa, was rated one of the best 100 films of all times by Time Magazine. Yet at 39, after the box office failure of his autobiographical film Kagaz ke Phool, about the sad end of a great film director, he took his life with a deadly cocktail of alcohol and sleeping pills alone in his rented flat at Pedder Road as he and his wife had parted ways because of his fascination with his heroine Waheeda Rehman.

The death left Mumbai of those days desolate as Guru Dutt was a much-loved person and artiste. It was poet Kaifi Azmi, lyricist of the famous Kagaz ke Phool song: Waqt ne kiya kya hasin sitam (time has done such charming injustice), who summed up his tragedy in a haunting ghazal that was on every lip in those sad times: Rehne ko sadaa dahar mein aata nahin koi, Tum jaise gaye aise bhi jaata nahin koi, Ik baar toh khud maut bhi ghabra gayi hogi, Yun maut ko seene se lagaata nahin koi! (No one comes to live on this earth forever, Yet no one goes the way you did, Even Death must have been taken aback, For no one embraces her the way you did).

Season of sadness

It was this ghazal by late Kaifi Azmi that was came to mind in this cruel month of June in the depressing days of Covid -9 when a young star, with everything going for him, chose to end his life. This is what popular actor Sushant Singh Rajput (34) did in his dream flat from where he looked out at the sea and watched the stars through a telescope. His suicide left his family friends and fans shocked by the intensity of his depression and loneliness in the cut-throat world of Mumbai films where an outsider, who is not from a film clan, is suspect and bullied. Here, talent is not seen as an asset but competition by many to be nipped in the bud.

Saif Ali Khan who did a cameo role in Sushant’s yet to be released film Dil Bechara said thus of the young actor: “I think he had very refined looks. He was a good-looking guy. He was very talented, he was a little edgy… When I met him, I thought he was a little on the edge. And he was a little, I don’t know - I think he was looking for something. He was interested in the same things as me in some ways, like he liked astronomy, and he liked, you know, discussing some of this philosophy and talking about some stuff, which, you know, one dabbles in as an amateur.” Saif also described the outpouring of love by bigwigs of the cine game as ultimate hypocrisy, adding that silence would have been more appropriate.

Copycat suicides

When a star adulated by many dies along with him die the dreams and aspirations of her/his admirers. There have been reports from different parts of the country including Nayagaon in the tricity of young fans killing themselves as they could not reconcile with their hero’s death. He leaves behind friends who will regret always that they missed his call and a love who will wonder for a long time of what could have been and of course a family shattered behind a stoic exterior.

Commenting on the young following their hero to a sad end, psychiatrist Anirudh Kala says: “Copycat suicides are a known side effect of such callous media coverage of a celebrity’s death!” Indeed, regrets are many and those who lose someone they care for live with it for a lifetime. The mind goes back Guru Dutt and the sad lot of his immensely talented wife, singer Geeta Dutt, whose songs are alive even now and who became a victim of depression in the unhappy triangle, finally dying of cirrhosis of the liver.

Some actors are more open about sharing their blues as Deepika Padukone did a few years ago and as Deepti Naval did many years ago. Bemoaning the loss of a talented actor like Sushant, Naval said: “The fight must go on, we have to fight the black wind with work!” So while bidding adieu to this young actor who made great strides in a year from teleserials to some of the best films, let’s remember him with love and think of his film Chhichhore, which had a strong message of struggling against all odds.