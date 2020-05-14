e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 13, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Rs 20-lakh cr package evokes mixed response from Punjab industry

Rs 20-lakh cr package evokes mixed response from Punjab industry

All Industries and Trade Forum (AITF) claimed that now the majority of the benefits would be availed by bigger players and micro units wouldn’t benefit

chandigarh Updated: May 14, 2020 00:03 IST
Harsimran Singh Batra
Harsimran Singh Batra
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

The state’s industry has given a mixed response to the Rs 20-lakh crore economic package, the details of which were announced by Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman at a press conference on Wednesday. Welcoming the change in definition of the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), Federation of Industrial and Commercial Organisations (FICO) chairman KK Seth and president Gurmeet Singh Kular said special relief was still missing. Under the new definition, units with an investment of less than Rs 1 crore will be under the micro category; previously, this ceiling was Rs 25 lakh.

All Industries and Trade Forum (AITF) claimed that now the majority of the benefits would be availed by bigger players and micro units wouldn’t benefit.

President of the Chamber of Industrial and Commercial Undertakings (CICU) Upkar Singh Ahuja and general secreary Pankaj Sharma said, “The announcement of Rs 3 lakh crore for providing collateral-free loans is mere eyewash. A similar scheme is already there and it has not worked” The CICU, however, welcomed the decision to invite tenders of up to Rs 200 crore domestically.

AITF national president Badish Jindal said, “Change in the definition of MSMEs will destroy the future of the tiny sector. The labour benefits announced are only linked to the Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), while only 10% of India’s workforce is under it.”

Jindal added, “The main concern of the industry was salaries to workers, interest on bank loans, interest-free loans for starting businesses, lower taxation rates, exemption from direct taxes etc. Unfortunately, the government has again failed to deliver.”

PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI) state mentor and former chairman RS Sachdeva said there was no immediate relief for the industry. “We were expecting relief with regard to labour wages, and interest part of our term loans, which the government said will be postponed for three months. There is nothing of any benefit to industry right now,” he said, expressing dissatisfaction.

In Jalandhar, Rajesh Kharbanda, MD, Nivia Sports, said, “Reduction is service tax was a long-term demand, which has been met. Some of the steps will improve liquidity and help restart operations.”

— With inputs from Jalandhar and Chandigarh

top news
Thank you, says Modi to PM CARES donors; earmarks Rs 3,100 cr for Covid-19
Thank you, says Modi to PM CARES donors; earmarks Rs 3,100 cr for Covid-19
Railways introduces waiting lists for travellers from May 22: All you need to know
Railways introduces waiting lists for travellers from May 22: All you need to know
FM announces boost to MSMEs; EPF support to workers, businesses: 10 points
FM announces boost to MSMEs; EPF support to workers, businesses: 10 points
‘First state to work on this’: Facing flak for Covid handling, Mamata looks for a turnaround
‘First state to work on this’: Facing flak for Covid handling, Mamata looks for a turnaround
Did not face govt interference in judicial appointments: Ex-CJI Gogoi
Did not face govt interference in judicial appointments: Ex-CJI Gogoi
Sachin got more determined, Kohli loses his temper: Wasim Akram
Sachin got more determined, Kohli loses his temper: Wasim Akram
Jubilant Life Sciences Limited ties up with Gilead for remdesivir
Jubilant Life Sciences Limited ties up with Gilead for remdesivir
Relief for real estate sector amid Covid crisis: Watch govt announcement
Relief for real estate sector amid Covid crisis: Watch govt announcement
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19Covid-19 LockdownAarogya SetuUP Covid-19 CasesMBSE HSLC Result 2020 DeclaredMizoram Board Class 10 result 2020Nirmala Sitharaman

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In