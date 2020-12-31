e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 31, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Jan 01, 2020
Home / Chandigarh / RSS asks cadre to help people understand CAA

RSS asks cadre to help people understand CAA

To influence opinion in the society about the Act, the RSS organised a seminar under the banner of Adhivkta Parishad Amritsar at Madhav Vidya Niketan School

chandigarh Updated: Dec 31, 2019 23:23 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) asked its cadre in Punjab to counter perception against anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) that has led to widespread protests across the country against the new citizenship law.

With an aim to influence opinion in the society about the Act, the RSS organised a seminar under the banner of Adhivkta Parishad Amritsar at Madhav Vidya Niketan School here on Tuesday.

BJP MP Subramanian Swamy, who was chief speaker in the seminar, did not turn up. In his absence, north region RSS chief preacher Rameshwar presided over the seminar. Exhorting RSS cadre to help people understand the Act, he said, “Wherever you see people having informal talk about the CAA, join the discussion and justify the move of the government. We should bring the reality of the Act before the people. Those indulging in protests against the Act are not concerned with it. They are trying to gain political mileage out of it,” he said.

tags
top news
No land identified for mosque in Ayodhya ruling, says UP government
No land identified for mosque in Ayodhya ruling, says UP government
Actively exploring “early harvest” of border dispute with India: China
Actively exploring “early harvest” of border dispute with India: China
Railways raise passenger fare from January 1, spares suburban travel
Railways raise passenger fare from January 1, spares suburban travel
‘A jumla again’: Manish Sisodia trolls minister over unauthorised colonies
‘A jumla again’: Manish Sisodia trolls minister over unauthorised colonies
India will land on the Moon in 2020 with Chandrayaan-3: Govt
India will land on the Moon in 2020 with Chandrayaan-3: Govt
How to upgrade Windows 10 for free as Windows 7 support ends in Jan
How to upgrade Windows 10 for free as Windows 7 support ends in Jan
Sports car maker showcases water-cooled helmets to keep heat at bay
Sports car maker showcases water-cooled helmets to keep heat at bay
Watch: Australia, New Zealand celebrate New Year 2020 with fervor, fireworks
Watch: Australia, New Zealand celebrate New Year 2020 with fervor, fireworks
trending topics
Nirmala SitharamanNew Year 2020Sourav GangulyGeneral Bipin RawatPAN Aadhaar LinkRohit SharmaChandrayaan-3Nitish Kumar

don't miss

latest news

india news

Chandigarh News