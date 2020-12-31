RSS asks cadre to help people understand CAA

chandigarh

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) asked its cadre in Punjab to counter perception against anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) that has led to widespread protests across the country against the new citizenship law.

With an aim to influence opinion in the society about the Act, the RSS organised a seminar under the banner of Adhivkta Parishad Amritsar at Madhav Vidya Niketan School here on Tuesday.

BJP MP Subramanian Swamy, who was chief speaker in the seminar, did not turn up. In his absence, north region RSS chief preacher Rameshwar presided over the seminar. Exhorting RSS cadre to help people understand the Act, he said, “Wherever you see people having informal talk about the CAA, join the discussion and justify the move of the government. We should bring the reality of the Act before the people. Those indulging in protests against the Act are not concerned with it. They are trying to gain political mileage out of it,” he said.