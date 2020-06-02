Runaway couple found without mask at wedding, court imposes Rs 10,000 fine

chandigarh

Updated: Jun 02, 2020 22:52 IST

The Punjab and Haryana high court imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on a runaway couple for not wearing masks at their wedding. Some of the attendees too were found not wearing masks by the court, in the photographs submitted by the couple as proof of marriage.

The fine was imposed by HC bench of justice Hari Pal Verma during a hearing on the plea of the couple seeking protection as they got married against their parents’ will. The man belongs to Gurdaspur and the woman to Hoshiarpur.

When the court was hearing the plea, they found from the photographs attached that the couple and some others were not wearing masks. “Perusal of the photographs attached with the petition, Annexure P-4 shows that at the time of marriage, the petitioners and others were not wearing masks which are otherwise necessary in view of Covid-19. The petitioners are burdened with Rs 10,000 as costs to be deposited with Hoshiarpur DC within a period of 15 days from Tuesday. The amount so deposited will be utilised for the purpose of providing masks for people in Hoshiarpur,” the bench ordered.

The court disposed of the petition with a direction to Gurdaspur SSP to ensure that no harm is caused to the couple’s life and liberty.