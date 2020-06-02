e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 02, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Runaway couple found without mask at wedding, court imposes Rs 10,000 fine

Runaway couple found without mask at wedding, court imposes Rs 10,000 fine

chandigarh Updated: Jun 02, 2020 22:52 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

The Punjab and Haryana high court imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on a runaway couple for not wearing masks at their wedding. Some of the attendees too were found not wearing masks by the court, in the photographs submitted by the couple as proof of marriage.

The fine was imposed by HC bench of justice Hari Pal Verma during a hearing on the plea of the couple seeking protection as they got married against their parents’ will. The man belongs to Gurdaspur and the woman to Hoshiarpur.

When the court was hearing the plea, they found from the photographs attached that the couple and some others were not wearing masks. “Perusal of the photographs attached with the petition, Annexure P-4 shows that at the time of marriage, the petitioners and others were not wearing masks which are otherwise necessary in view of Covid-19. The petitioners are burdened with Rs 10,000 as costs to be deposited with Hoshiarpur DC within a period of 15 days from Tuesday. The amount so deposited will be utilised for the purpose of providing masks for people in Hoshiarpur,” the bench ordered.

The court disposed of the petition with a direction to Gurdaspur SSP to ensure that no harm is caused to the couple’s life and liberty.

top news
In 40-minute phone call, Trump invites PM Modi to G7 meet, discusses China standoff
In 40-minute phone call, Trump invites PM Modi to G7 meet, discusses China standoff
ED files chargesheet against P Chidambaram, son Karti in INX Media case
ED files chargesheet against P Chidambaram, son Karti in INX Media case
India is sensitive to China but won’t allow change in any border sector
India is sensitive to China but won’t allow change in any border sector
With 1,298 new Covid-19 cases, Delhi records highest single-day spike
With 1,298 new Covid-19 cases, Delhi records highest single-day spike
How five states in India are leading economy to recovery from lockdown
How five states in India are leading economy to recovery from lockdown
Tirumala temple opens on June 8, devotees told to keep 6ft distance
Tirumala temple opens on June 8, devotees told to keep 6ft distance
Mumbai civic body tweets list of dos and don’ts as Cyclone Nisarga approaches
Mumbai civic body tweets list of dos and don’ts as Cyclone Nisarga approaches
Covid | ‘50% deaths among 10% population’: Govt breaks down mortality data
Covid | ‘50% deaths among 10% population’: Govt breaks down mortality data
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCOVID-19 State TallyCovid-19Lockdown 5.0Cyclone NisargaJAC 9th result 2020 live updateJharkhand Board 9th Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In