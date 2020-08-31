Running toy business in Punjab’s Dhanaula no child’s play after Covid-19

chandigarh

Their business was impacted first when imported toys hit the market, but Covid-19 has been the biggest challenge for Punjab’s toy town Dhanaula in Barnala district. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Mann Ki Baat on Sunday, laying emphasis on getting vocal for local toys, however, has given them a glimmer of hope.

Located on the Bathinda-Chandigarh National Highway around 12 km from Barnala, Dhanaula has for decade been an important market for wooden toys.

For starters, toy makers feel, they should get some relief from goods and services tax (GST) and the government promote their products through exhibitions.

“Our business was making profits before the pandemic. We used to supply toys to Haryana, Rajasthan and Abohar. However, the coronavirus ruined it. We use rubber tyres for toys but during the lockdown the supply of tyres stopped. The factories concerned increased their prices,” said Gurdeep Singh (37),whose family has been running a toy business for the last 35 years.

He also suggested that the government should exempt wholesalers from GST as they could not afford to get a GST number or hire accountants. “The government should also organise exhibitions in cities and install signboards of toy shops on national highways,” he added.

Though children liked wooden toys, they could not buy them as markets were closed because of the lockdown, said Gurpreet Singh, a shopkeeper. “When we are allowed to open, however, parents don’t bring the children to the markets.”

People heading to Bathinda, Moga or Chandigarh used to stop at these shops earlier. Now they drive past, say locals.

“We have not incurred losses in the last 19 years in this business. People including NRIs buy our products, which they say represent Punjab and its agricultural legacy. However, Covid-19 has affected our business,” said Harwinder Singh Sohal, a wholesaler.

The pieces are also not very expensive, with a tralla (truck) costing Rs 400, a small size truck Rs 90 and a tractor-trailer Rs140.

Dharampal Bhagat, general manager, District Industry Chamber, said the government was focusing on small industries by making clusters of such entrepreneurs.

“I have organised a meeting on Wednesday and we discuss formation of clusters of these manufactures. The government will provide machinery and other required assistance to promote wooden toys,” added Bhagat.