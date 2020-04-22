e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 22, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Rupnagar woman whose husband died of Covid -19 discharged

Rupnagar woman whose husband died of Covid -19 discharged

Her son, who had also tested positive, was discharged from Gian Sagar Hospital on Tuesday

chandigarh Updated: Apr 22, 2020 21:20 IST
HT Corresppndent
HT Corresppndent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

The 54-year-old woman from Chatamali village in Rupnagar district, who tested positive for Covid-19, was discharged from Gian Sagar hospital in Banur on Wednesday, after testing negative twice.

Her son, who had also tested positive, was discharged from Gian Sagar Hospital on Tuesday.

The woman’s husband was the first positive case reported from the district and died at Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, on April 8.

The three members of the family are the only positive cases reported from the district so far, and there are no active cases currently.

top news
How India turned Covid-19 crisis into outsized global outreach exercise
How India turned Covid-19 crisis into outsized global outreach exercise
What does it cost to treat a coronavirus patient? Here’s a break up
What does it cost to treat a coronavirus patient? Here’s a break up
Bill Gates lauds PM Modi’s leadership in tackling Covid-19 in India
Bill Gates lauds PM Modi’s leadership in tackling Covid-19 in India
Say Namaste is the possible Zoom competitor from India
Say Namaste is the possible Zoom competitor from India
Even I have come to play: When Kaif ignored Ganguly’s advice & struck a six
Even I have come to play: When Kaif ignored Ganguly’s advice & struck a six
From Delhi to UP, cops perform a spirited 744-km relay to deliver medicines
From Delhi to UP, cops perform a spirited 744-km relay to deliver medicines
Suzuki superbikes taken down from official Indian website. Here’s why
Suzuki superbikes taken down from official Indian website. Here’s why
Healthcare ordinance: A doctor’s view
Healthcare ordinance: A doctor’s view
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19Covid-19 Cases IndiaFacebook - Reliance Jio dealDonald TrumpCovid-19 state tallyEarth Day

don't miss

latest news

India news

chandigarh news