Rupnagar woman whose husband died of Covid -19 discharged

chandigarh

Updated: Apr 22, 2020 21:20 IST

The 54-year-old woman from Chatamali village in Rupnagar district, who tested positive for Covid-19, was discharged from Gian Sagar hospital in Banur on Wednesday, after testing negative twice.

Her son, who had also tested positive, was discharged from Gian Sagar Hospital on Tuesday.

The woman’s husband was the first positive case reported from the district and died at Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, on April 8.

The three members of the family are the only positive cases reported from the district so far, and there are no active cases currently.