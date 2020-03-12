SAD cancels party rallies till Baisakhi

chandigarh

Updated: Mar 12, 2020 22:13 IST

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Thursday announced cancellation of all party rallies scheduled till Baisakhi (April 13) in the wake of coronavirus outbreak. SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal announced the cancellation of party rallies.

Party chief Sukhbir Singh Badal had cancelled rallies till March 21 and has extended it till April 13 in view of the advice of experts that large congregations should be avoided at all costs, according to a party statement.

Badal said the party would assess the coronavirus threat after April 13 and then decide the schedule for holding its protest rallies to galvanise the people against the Congress’ failure to fulfil its poll promises. The party has also cancelled all party meetings, including those of the party chief with district level leaders, scheduled to be held over the next one week. The fresh dates will be announced later.