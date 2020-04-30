e-paper
Safety of health workers a challenge for Chandigarh admn

So far, 16 health workers have got infected, of which two have infected over 30 others, including 23 in Bapu Dham Colony

chandigarh Updated: Apr 30, 2020 22:56 IST
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Saving health workers from getting infected and spreading the coronavirus is a challenge before Chandigarh administration. So far, 16 health workers have got infected, of which two have infected over 30 others, including 23 in Bapu Dham Colony.

Of the 16, six are from Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), one from private sector and nine from the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32.

Over 450 persons, who have come in contact with these health workers, have been quarantined in Chandigarh. These do not include the health workers residing in GMCH-32.

INFECTION TRAILS 

On April 24, one of the health workers from GMCH-32, a 30-year-old resident of Bapu Dham Colony, became a “super spreader” for the colony, wherein 23 have been found positive (two more in Manimajra and Sector 52) and 190 persons have been put under home quarantine.

After his reports, eight other staffers of GMCH, including three doctors, have been tested positive so far. None of them was dealing with a positive case, and majority were either posted in emergency or in operation theatre.

In another instance, a 30-year-old hospital attendant posted in communicable disease ward at the PGIMER got infected on April 17. The next day, the entire family of the man, who resides in one-room apartment in Nayagaon, got infected.

‘MINIMISING RISK’

In a meeting with UT administrator on Thursday, health secretary Dr Arun Kumar Gupta said adequate facilities were being provided to the doctors and health staff.

Meanwhile, GMCH director principal Dr BS Chavan said: “We have started providing PPE kits to doctors and other staff in the emergency to ensure their safety. We are going to start testing for Covid before performing any surgery. There can be exception in case of emergency situation.”

He said: “I have asked for a list of all the workers who live in sealed areas or hotspots. We will ask them not to report to work, but they will be paid, so that we minimise the risk of infection.”

When asked the number of health workers put under quarantine, he said: “I have asked for a list, and we will see how to manage the work, with some of the staff under quarantine.”

