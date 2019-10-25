Patiala: Sale, use of steroidal drugs, protein supplements continue unabated

chandigarh

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 23:05 IST

Despite the district health department and the food and drug control administration (FDA) launching multiple drives in Patiala, the sales and use of steroidal drugs and protein supplements continues unabatedly.

This year, the departments have collected just one sample of protein supplements so far. Residents claim that due to the “lackadaisical attitude” of the health department and FDA the menace continues is the region.

Even the Punjab and Haryana high court (HC), while observing this practice in the region, have directed both the departments to conduct regular raids and inspections at gyms and health clubs across state.

And despite the HC’s direction, the departments have conducted just one inspection this year and collected just one sample.

District health officer (DHO) Satinder Singh said, “We conducted inspections at gyms and health clubs in July. A sample of protein supplements was taken. It had passed the tests. Apart from this, we have not conducted any inspection at any gym and health club.”

“Presently, we are busy conducting raids at sweet shops and collecting samples in view of the festive season. Moreover, we are struggling to end sales of adulterated food due to staff shortage. Once the festive season is over, a drive will be launched against sales and use of steroidal drugs and protein supplements,” he added.

In July, the district health department and FDA had conducted raids on premises of O2 Fitness Centre near Fatak number 22, Curve Fitness Centre near Punjabi Bagh, and Breath-In and Out Fitness Centre near stadium road.

The teams had collected a protein supplement sample from a shop situated below the O2 Fitness Centre.

Fatehsarh Sahib SDM raids six sweets shops, collects samples from four

Sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Sanjiv Kumar raided six sweets shops located on Fatehgarh Sahib-Sirhind road on Friday and collected samples of sweets that were being sold.

Meanwhile, the district health department also issued challans against the shops for using plastic bags and not adhering to the cleanliness and hygiene guidelines.

The SDM said, “We have collected samples of sweets from Bikaner Sweets, Bhola Sweets, GRD Sweets and Shiv Sakti Sweets. The samples have been sent to a laboratory in Kharar for quality testing. We found 28kg plastic bags at two sweets shops — Bikaner Sweets and Bhola Sweets — and have issued challans against the owners. Also, the owner of Shiv Sakti Sweets was challaned for not maintaining hygiene standards at his shops.”

“Nobody will be allowed to risk people’s lives. Strict action will be taken against those violating norms regarding plastic-use and food adulteration,” he added.

First Published: Oct 25, 2019 23:05 IST