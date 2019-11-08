Samana couple dies as car hits stationary trailer

chandigarh

Updated: Nov 08, 2019 23:30 IST

An elderly couple was killed and a person injured after the car they were travelling in rammed into a tractor-trailer parked on the road near court complex in Samana on Friday morning.

The deceased have been identified as Tarsem Chand, 65, and his wife Sunita Rani, 62.

The couple belonged to Ghagga village near Samana. The driver of the car, identified as Major Ram of Kulbani village, has sustained injuries in the accident.

Police said the impact of the collision was so severe that the head of Tarsem got severed and fell on the car’s backseat.

The incident took place around 6.30am when the victims were coming towards Patiala.

“Prima facie, it appears that the driver of the car failed to spot the parked trailer and crashed his vehicle into it. Tarsem Chand was seated on the passenger seat with the driver. The collision resulted in Tarsem’s head getting sliced off,” said assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Baljeet Singh, who is investigating the case.

The ASI added that they were going to a hospital in Patiala as Tarsem was not well.

The car driver was taken to a hospital after the accident. “We are trying to identify the hospital where the car driver has been admitted. The tractor-trailer driver, however, fled from the spot leaving his vehicle behind,” the ASI said.

A first information report (FIR) has been registered against the unidentified tractor-trailer driver under Sections 304-A (causing death by negligence), 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees), 283 (anger or obstruction in public way or line of navigation), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Samana City police station.