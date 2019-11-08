e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 08, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Nov 09, 2019

Samana couple dies as car hits stationary trailer

Another person injured in the collision; One of the victims was going to see a doctor

chandigarh Updated: Nov 08, 2019 23:30 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Patiala
Hindustantimes
         

An elderly couple was killed and a person injured after the car they were travelling in rammed into a tractor-trailer parked on the road near court complex in Samana on Friday morning.

The deceased have been identified as Tarsem Chand, 65, and his wife Sunita Rani, 62.

The couple belonged to Ghagga village near Samana. The driver of the car, identified as Major Ram of Kulbani village, has sustained injuries in the accident.

Police said the impact of the collision was so severe that the head of Tarsem got severed and fell on the car’s backseat.

The incident took place around 6.30am when the victims were coming towards Patiala.

“Prima facie, it appears that the driver of the car failed to spot the parked trailer and crashed his vehicle into it. Tarsem Chand was seated on the passenger seat with the driver. The collision resulted in Tarsem’s head getting sliced off,” said assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Baljeet Singh, who is investigating the case.

The ASI added that they were going to a hospital in Patiala as Tarsem was not well.

The car driver was taken to a hospital after the accident. “We are trying to identify the hospital where the car driver has been admitted. The tractor-trailer driver, however, fled from the spot leaving his vehicle behind,” the ASI said.

A first information report (FIR) has been registered against the unidentified tractor-trailer driver under Sections 304-A (causing death by negligence), 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees), 283 (anger or obstruction in public way or line of navigation), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Samana City police station.

tags
top news
Supreme Court to deliver verdict in Ayodhya title suit today
Supreme Court to deliver verdict in Ayodhya title suit today
Ayodhya verdict won’t be anybody’s victory or loss: PM Modi tweets
Ayodhya verdict won’t be anybody’s victory or loss: PM Modi tweets
Ayodhya verdict: Yogi Adityanath urges people to maintain peace and harmony
Ayodhya verdict: Yogi Adityanath urges people to maintain peace and harmony
Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut meets Pawar as Fadnavis quits, says can have Sena CM
Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut meets Pawar as Fadnavis quits, says can have Sena CM
Pak’s second flip-flop over Kartarpur corridor, to charge fee from pilgrims
Pak’s second flip-flop over Kartarpur corridor, to charge fee from pilgrims
‘Blinded by revenge’: Cong attacks PM on scrapped SPG cover for Gandhis
‘Blinded by revenge’: Cong attacks PM on scrapped SPG cover for Gandhis
Who gave Rohit his 100th T20I cap? The moment everyone missed
Who gave Rohit his 100th T20I cap? The moment everyone missed
Explained: Raghubar Das’ rise to CM post & the battle ahead in Jharkhand
Explained: Raghubar Das’ rise to CM post & the battle ahead in Jharkhand
trending topics
LIC HFL Assistant ResultKaun Banega CrorepatiKartarpurBrett LeeBala Movie ReviewSonia GandhiDevendra FadnavisDevendra Fadnavis resigned

don't miss

latest news

India News

Chandigarh News