Samba police bring medicines from HP for cancer patient

chandigarh

Updated: Apr 24, 2020 19:53 IST

Samba Police delivered medicines to a cancer patient in Gurha Slathia village of Vijaypur after a 158km-long journey to Dharamshala in Himachal Pradesh.

Samba SSP Shakti Pathak said, “Balwant Singh, 77 is using ayurvedic medicines from Tibetan Market in Dharamshala for the last three years. Due to lockdown restrictions, the medicines cannot be brought from outside J&K. So, I immediately contacted my counterpart, Kangra SSP and the medicines were provided to the patient at his house on Thursday.”

Some volunteers from Gurha Slathia village had approached Samba Police for providing medicines to the cancer patient as Singh had no medicines with him and the same were desperately required.

Similarly, in Kulian village of Reasi district, an 81-year-old man, who runs a gristmill by the side of a stream has been grinding wheat free of cost for the villagers.

Shanker Singh said, “Till the time the situation returns to normalcy, I will keep grinding wheat free of cost at my gristmill. I saw some people helping the needy by distributing free ration, masks and vegetables, so I decided to do my bit for society.”