Sardar Patel’s dream fulfilled with J-K’s full integration: Manohar Lal Khattar

chandigarh

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 17:16 IST

Praising the efforts of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel for the country’s unity, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday said the BJP government at the Centre has fulfilled his dream by fully integrating Jammu and Kashmir with the Union of India.

At an event organised in Panchkula on Patel’s 144th birth anniversary, which is celebrated as the National Unity Day every year, he paid glowing tributes to the first home minister of India.

Khattar, who took oath for a second term on Sunday, said Patel’s contribution to integrate more than 560 princely states into the Indian Union was immense.

“For unity and integrity of this country, he did a great work. At the time of Independence, when the country was divided into more than 550 princely states, Sardar Patel integrated 562 states, setting an example which one will never come across anywhere else in the world.

“At that time, three states were left, but with his efforts Hyderabad and Junagad were also integrated,” Khattar told a gathering where school children were also present.

He then touched upon the withdrawal of Article 370, which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

“It is a matter of great happiness that Jammu and Kashmir, which was not fully integrated with the Indian Union 70 years ago...but our Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah took the decision to scrap Article 370 and completed that remaining task. Sardar Patel’s dream has been fulfilled,” said Khattar.

The state of Jammu and Kashmir transitioned into Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh on October 31, Patel’s birth anniversary. However, the Kashmir Valley has seen shutdowns and tension since announcement about the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5. Markets have remained shut and children stayed away from school for a large part of the period.

Khattar administered the ‘Rashtriya Ekta Diwas’ pledge to the gathering.

“All of us should dedicate ourselves to preserve the unity, integrity and security of the country and also try to spread this message among all fellow countrymen,” he said.

Speaking at an event organised in Gurugram on National Unity Day, Haryana’s Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala also talked about the Patel’s role in integration of the princely states.

The 31-year-old JJP leader said, “All of us, especially the youth, should take inspiration from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel”. “Youth are the future of this country and they should dedicate themselves to preserve the unity, integrity and security of this nation,” he said.

“We must remember the sacrifices our freedom fighters made for our nation.” Khattar and Chautala also participated in the ‘Run for Unity’ events in Panchkula and Gurugram. Similar events were organised in all district headquarters across Haryana.

A ‘Run for Unity’ event in Chandigarh was flagged off by Punjab Governor and Administrator, U.T., Chandigarh, V P Singh Badnore at Sukhna Lake.

The governor administered the pledge to the gathering and later participated in the run.

First Published: Oct 31, 2019 17:16 IST