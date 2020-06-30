e-paper
School leaving certificate: No immediate relief to pvt schools in Haryana

chandigarh Updated: Jun 30, 2020 23:26 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
The private schools of Haryana failed to get any immediate relief from the high court as it did not stay the state government’s order on the school leaving certificate issue.

The high court bench of Justice Arvind Singh Sangwan issued a notice to the state for October 14 seeking response from the state government and made it clear that the mere pendency of the matter will be no ground for the private schools for not issuing school leaving certificate to students.

The order was passed on the plea of Haryana Private School and Children Welfare Trust, a Hisar-based schools’ body which had challenged June 15 notification that said the schools will have to issue school leaving certificates to outgoing students within 15 days of application and if not granted, the certificate would stand automatically granted after the period expires.

The schools had argued that the order was in violation of the statutory provisions of Haryana Education Rules, 2003, and Right of Children to Free & Compulsory Education Act, 2009, and students were being allowed to change schools without clearing dues of previous institutions.

