Scooter market: High court summons MC chief

chandigarh

Updated: Sep 29, 2019 22:44 IST

The Punjab and Haryana high court has issued bailable warrants against Ludhiana municipal commissioner Kanwalpreet Kaur Brar to ensure her presence in the hearing of a contempt petition over the scooter market operating at Gill Road.

The petition was filed in April this year by the members of Scooter Sellers Association Market, Model Town, against the failure of the municipal corporation (MC) in stopping the sale of vehicles by the shopkeepers in the market by allegedly encroaching upon Gill Road.

In the recent hearing of the case, the court had issued bailable warrants against the MC commissioner stating that no one had appeared before the court to defend the respondent.

The next hearing of the case has been scheduled for October 1.

Heart of the matter

As per the information, the high court had, in the year 2011, directed the MC to shift the scooter market from Gill Road. Following the court orders, the MC had allotted shops to the scooter sellers in Model Town area (below the bus stand flyover). However, a few shopkeepers had again established the scooter market on Gill Road which has irked the shopkeepers in the new market.

Scooter Sellers Association Market Satinderpal Singh said the court had ordered the MC to remove the scooter market from Gill Road as parking of vehicles on the road created traffic bottlenecks. “Despite several complaints given by the market association, the MC has failed to stop the shopkeepers from selling vehicles on the encroached portion of Gill Road,” Singh said.

“The shopkeepers in Model Town are facing losses in the business as the old customers move to Gill Road for selling or purchasing vehicles.

MC commissioner Kanwalpreet Kaur Brar was not available for comments as she is on leave.

MC’s legal assistant Prashant Puri, however, said the civic body had filed a reply in the court and the matter is also in the knowledge of the commissioner.

First Published: Sep 29, 2019 22:40 IST