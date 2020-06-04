e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / SD Business School holds webinar on impact of Covid-19

SD Business School holds webinar on impact of Covid-19

Over 400 students and faculty members participated in the webinar

chandigarh Updated: Jun 05, 2020 00:08 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Punjab and Sind Bank chairman Charan Singh says India is in a position to recover much faster than other economies
Punjab and Sind Bank chairman Charan Singh says India is in a position to recover much faster than other economies(REUTERS)
         

PML SD Business School, Sector 32, on Thursday organised a webinar on the impact of Covid-19 on the Indian economy. Punjab and Sind Bank chairman Charan Singh was the keynote speaker while former chairman of the University Business School, SC Vaidya, the school’s governing board chairman Upkar Krishan Sharma and school director KL Dhingra were the other panellists. Over 400 students and faculty members participated in the webinar. Charan Singh said that India is in a position to recover much faster than other economies.

