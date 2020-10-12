e-paper
Second case of firing in city within 24 hours, TikTok star hurt

Was talking on mobile phone outside Eskobar in Sector 9 when he was fired upon allegedly by a man from Ludhiana

chandigarh Updated: Oct 12, 2020, 23:11 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
The crime scene at Sector 9 in Chandigarh on Sunday night.
The crime scene at Sector 9 in Chandigarh on Sunday night.(HT Photo)
         

Saurav Gujjar, 25, a TikTok star, was injured in firing after an argument over currency notes falling from a person’s pocket at a Sector 9 bar on Sunday night, barely 24 hours after the gunning down gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s aide outside a mall in Industrial Area.

The incidents were unrelated, police said.

Gujjar, a choreographer with a dance academy and a resident of Zirakpur, was injured after a bullet hit his thigh outside Eskobar at about 11.45pm as he talked on his mobile phone.

He had reportedly had a confrontation with a man named Mosin from Ludhiana at the bar over currency notes one of the men had dropped while dancing.

Gujjar is being treated at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, where his condition is said to be stable.

Police have recovered one shell from the spot.

“The accused has been identified as teams are out on raid to arrest him,” said Kuldeep Singh Chahal, senior superintendent of police, Chandigarh.

A case under sections 307 and the Arms Act was registered at the Sector 3 police station.

