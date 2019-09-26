Security agencies shot down drone in Tarn Taran earlier this year

chandigarh

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 01:05 IST

A drone carrying ammunition was shot down by security agencies in the Khemkaran sector of Tarn Taran district early this year, and the Punjab government had urged the Union home ministry to increase vigil along the international border and keep the air force on alert, it is learnt.

This has emerged in the wake of a Khalistan Liberation Force (KLF) module involved in dropping of arms and ammunition through drones being busted by the Punjab Police.

Border Security Force (BSF) personnel are believed to have spotted the drone after it got stuck in a tree and it created loud noise. As per information, a pistol and some fake currency were recovered from it besides other things.

“The chief minister had taken a serious a view of the incident and sought immediate help from the central government against Pakistan’s sinister attempts to create terror in Punjab,” a senior government official said.

In the communication, the state government also requested the Centre to put the BSF on a high alert. Whether the central government acted on this is not known.

BSF inspector general of police (IGP Punjab frontier) Mahipal Yadav could not be contacted despite calls and text messages.

On September 22, the police busted a Khalistan Zindabad Force (KZF) module in a Tarn Taran village and recovered huge cache of arms including five AK-47 rifles, four Chinese .30 bore pistols, nine hand grenades, satellite phones besides ₹10 lakh in fake Indian currency. After arrest of the accused, a half-burnt drone was also recovered by the police on Monday, which they said failed to fly back to Pakistan after dropping arms in the Indian territory near the border.

First Published: Sep 26, 2019 01:03 IST