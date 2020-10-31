Selection of stenographers: Punjab and Haryana HC puts own administration on notice on candidates’ plea for retest

chandigarh

Updated: Nov 01, 2020, 00:03 IST

The Punjab and Haryana high court (HC) has put its own administration on notice based on a plea of 20-odd candidates who had appeared in an exam for the post of senior-scale stenographers held in February this year.

Advocate for the petitioners Ashish Chopra said, “Although it was spelt out in the advertisement that no candidate would be considered to have qualified the test if he/she commits more than 4% of mistakes during dictation test, but some candidates have been selected despite committing more than 4% mistakes which is evident from the result”.

HC has sought a response from 11 candidates and the administration by December 3.

On February 5, a grievance was raised with the HC administration seeking cancellation of the test, but to no avail, it was stated.

Instructions as per the advertisement were not followed by those dictating the passage, which was dictated at a speed of 100 words per minute for five minutes; from the merit list it was clear that even in the case of selected candidates, mistakes exceeded the upper limit of 20 (4%), the court was told by the advocate.

In all, 21 candidates were declared selected for the 33 posts on October 15, none were from the categories of scheduled castes, scheduled tribes, backward classes, ex-servicemen and persons with disabilities, the petition stated.

The petitioners have demanded that the list of selected candidates be quashed and the test reconducted.