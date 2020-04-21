e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 21, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Seven arrested for violating curfew in Gurdaspur

Seven arrested for violating curfew in Gurdaspur

Accused have been booked for disobeying a public servant’s order amid the coronavirus pandemic

chandigarh Updated: Apr 21, 2020 14:43 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times/Gurdaspur
People continue to violate curfew in Gurdaspur.
People continue to violate curfew in Gurdaspur. (Gurminder Singh/HT)
         

Seven people were arrested for violating curfew here on Tuesday.

Those arrested are Kamaljit of Amamwara Chowk, Ravinder Kumar of GT Road, Gurdaspur, Tarlok Chand of Jattuwal village, Kishan Chand of Main Bazar, Rajiv Thapa of Berian Mohalla, Sunil Kumar of Androoni Bazar, and Kushal Chand of Gali Krishna Mandir.

Station house officer (SHO) Jabarjit Singh said a case had been registered under section 188 (disobeying public servant’s order) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

top news
‘Anti-federal campaign’: Trinamool on Centre’s Covid-19 team in Bengal
‘Anti-federal campaign’: Trinamool on Centre’s Covid-19 team in Bengal
Rs 70,000 cr Covid-19 package for power firms; cabinet approval expected soon
Rs 70,000 cr Covid-19 package for power firms; cabinet approval expected soon
Through sea and forests: How workers are trying to reach home amid lockdown
Through sea and forests: How workers are trying to reach home amid lockdown
Historic Lord’s win: Ishant reveals chat with Dhoni before bouncer barrage
Historic Lord’s win: Ishant reveals chat with Dhoni before bouncer barrage
Samsung planning to launch camera sensors that work better than human eyes
Samsung planning to launch camera sensors that work better than human eyes
When Yuvraj got out, India lost hope, my heart broke: Kaif on Natwest final
When Yuvraj got out, India lost hope, my heart broke: Kaif on Natwest final
How plummeting oil prices are puncturing Tesla’s savings claim on EVs
How plummeting oil prices are puncturing Tesla’s savings claim on EVs
‘US to add 75 million barrels of oil to strategic reserve’: Donald Trump
‘US to add 75 million barrels of oil to strategic reserve’: Donald Trump
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveRashtrapati BhavanDonald TrumpKim Jong UnCovid-19Covid-19 PandemicCovid-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

chandigarh news