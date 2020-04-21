Seven arrested for violating curfew in Gurdaspur

Updated: Apr 21, 2020 14:43 IST

Seven people were arrested for violating curfew here on Tuesday.

Those arrested are Kamaljit of Amamwara Chowk, Ravinder Kumar of GT Road, Gurdaspur, Tarlok Chand of Jattuwal village, Kishan Chand of Main Bazar, Rajiv Thapa of Berian Mohalla, Sunil Kumar of Androoni Bazar, and Kushal Chand of Gali Krishna Mandir.

Station house officer (SHO) Jabarjit Singh said a case had been registered under section 188 (disobeying public servant’s order) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).