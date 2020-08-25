Seven booked for opening fire outside sanitation worker’s house in Ludhiana

chandigarh

Updated: Aug 25, 2020 21:39 IST

Seven men have been booked on Tuesday for opening fire, brandishing sharp-edged weapons and threatening to kill a resident of Giaspura.

The accused have been identified Rohit, Samrat, Ankur and the other four are yet to be unidentified. They are all residents of Giaspura and its surrounding area.

The complainant, Sunny Pohal, 41, who is a sanitation worker and resident of Block C, Giaspura Flat in Daba, said the accused were drinking liquor in front of his house on August 23 and began hurling abuses at him and his family. Soon, the residents of the locality arrived and they fled.

Pohal said that later in the day, the accused opened fire outside his house and threatened him with sharp-edged weapons. He said he saved himself by locking the house.

Sunny said he used to work with the accused as a sweeper but left their company due to their illegal activities.

The accused have been booked under Sections 336, 506, 149, and 149 and Section 25 and 27 of the Arms Act. Investigating officer Paramjit Singh said the accused are at large and efforts are on to nab them.