Severe cold wave alert issued in Chandigarh for two days

After 4.3mm overnight rain, Chandigarh recorded cold day conditions on Monday

chandigarh Updated: Dec 28, 2020, 23:42 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday issued an orange alert for cold wave to severe cold wave conditions and dense to very dense fog in the region in the coming days.

After 4.3mm overnight rain, Chandigarh recorded cold day conditions on Monday.

Maximum temperature of the city went down to 14.5°C, 6.2°C below normal and 5.2°C below the previous day’s temperature. The minimum was 6.4°C, up from 4.1°C the previous night when the skies were clear.

Cold day is declared when minimum temperature falls below 10°C and maximum temperature falls 4.5-6.4°C below normal.

Meanwhile, cold wave is declared when minimum temperature drops to or below 4°C, or if it is below 10°C along with 4.5-6.4°C departure from normal. A severe cold wave is declared when it reaches 2°C.

“After light rains in the region and snowfall in Himachal Pradesh, dip in temperature is expected,” said IMD, Chandigarh, director Surender Paul.

After western disturbances have passed over the region, cold and dry northwesterly winds and northerly lower-level winds will lead to the dip in temperature, he said, adding that dense to very dense fog is expected in the morning from Tuesday to Saturday because of which day temperature is likely to stay on the lower side.

Advisory

IMD has issued an orange alert for severe cold wave on Tuesday and Wednesday, while it has been reduced to yellow alert for cold wave and dense fog on Thursday and Friday .

The department has asked people to moisturise their skin and to eat fruits and vegetables rich in vitamin C. It has also advised people to not drink alcohol as it lowers body temperature, and instead suggested them to drink hot drinks regularly. For dense fog, people have been advised to avoid travelling in the early hours. Those with respiratory illnesses have also been advised to stay indoors.

Last year, it was much more chilly around this time of the season. On December 26, 2019, maximum temperature had fallen to 8.8°C, the all-time lowest for the month, and on December 28, it was recorded at 11.7°C.

