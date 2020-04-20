e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / SFI demands inclusion of sanitary napkins among essential commodities in Himachal Pradesh

SFI demands inclusion of sanitary napkins among essential commodities in Himachal Pradesh

Leaders have demanded the construction of a sanitisation tunnel in all educational institutions of the state

chandigarh Updated: Apr 20, 2020 12:57 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times/Shimla
Leaders demanded the state government pay pending scholarships of students and grant a special allowance to undergraduate, post graduate and research students.
Leaders demanded the state government pay pending scholarships of students and grant a special allowance to undergraduate, post graduate and research students.(HT FILE PHOTO )
         

The Student Federation of India (SFI) has demanded that the state government include sanitary napkins among essential commodities and ensure their continued sale.

The SFI leaders said that due to the lockdown imposed to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus disease (Covid-19), women and girls have no choice but to use unsafe clothes as sanitary napkins are not available, which can increase the risk of infections.

They have also demanded the construction of a sanitisation tunnel in all educational institutions of the state to ensure the safety of students, staff members and visitors and to waive off a month’s rent for students along the lines of the Maharashtra state government.

SFI state president Raman Tharta said students are facing a myriad of issues. “We want quick and student-friendly decisions from the state government.”

