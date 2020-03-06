e-paper
SGPC annual budget on March 28

The decision was taken during the interim meeting of the committee headed by SGPC president Gobind Singh Longowal at the sub-office here.

chandigarh Updated: Mar 06, 2020 23:02 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) will present annual budget for the financial year 2020-2021 on March 28. The decision was taken during the interim meeting of the committee headed by SGPC president Gobind Singh Longowal at the sub-office here.

It was also decided to establish a special ward and ICCU at Sri Guru Ramdas Medical College here in the wake of COVID-19 scare.

Longowal said the budget session that will be held at Teja Singh Samudra Hall at the SGPC headquarters in Amritsar will keep special budget for the promotion of religion, education, public welfare and literature.

He said the SGPC will provide insurance facility to the devotees who are going to Anandpur Sahib on the occasion of Hola Mahalla and in case of an accident within a radius of 20 km, the victim will receive the relief amount fixed by the SGPC.

Meanwhile, the SGPC has also decided to give scholarship to Amritdhari children for the academic session 2020-2021.

