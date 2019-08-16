Shah aims for two-third majority in Haryana assembly polls

chandigarh

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 22:09 IST

Setting the tone of Haryana BJP’s campaign for upcoming assembly elections, Union home minister Amit Shah on Friday listed “transparent recruitment and clean governance” as key achievements of the Manohar Lal Khattar –led BJP government and said the party was poised to retain power with an absolute majority under its ambitious “Mission 75.”

Addressing Aastha rally in Jind, Shah said: “We are going to form the government in Haryana again, this time with two-third majority.”

Thanking Haryana residents for reposing their faith in BJP, Union home minister said: “You gave us 47 seats in the last assembly polls and 10 out of 10 seats in general polls. I urge you to give us 75 seats in assembly elections this time and I assure you that Manohar Lal Khattar-led government will take Haryana’s development forward.”

Former Haryana governments were infamous for corruption in land deals, job recruitment process, transfer policies but Khattar’s government has put an end to all this, Shah said.

Talking about Haryana chief minister while comparing him with former chief ministers Bansi Lal, Bhajan Lal and Devi Lal, Shah said: “Our Lal has given a corruption-free and transparent government to the state which was impossible in earlier governments.”

“There was corruption in transfer of employees previously but the Haryana BJP government made the process transparent by opening the policy online and transferred nearly 62,000 employees through it.”

Fair recruitment was followed by appreciations letters to the youths from Haryana chief minister, Shah mentioned.

Continuing his praise for Khattar, Shah listed the development works undertaken in five years.

“There were only two women police stations in the state when our government came into power but today the number is 29. There was no separate bus facility but we have brought 181 new buses for women. Hisar airport will be completed soon, ” Shah said.

While mentioning the increase in per capita income of the state from ₹1.45 lakh to ₹2.26 lakh in five years, Shah also highlights the rise in financial assistance from ₹20 lakh to ₹50 lakh provided to the kin of the deceased army personnel.

Talking about the milestones achieved by his government, Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar said: “We have done a lot of planning. These development works will continue in next five years as well.”

First Published: Aug 16, 2019 22:07 IST