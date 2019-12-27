Shaheedi Jor Mela: Police use hi-tech CCTVs, mobile vans to keep vigil

chandigarh

Updated: Dec 27, 2019 22:36 IST

The district police remained on high alert and were on constant lookout for any anti-social elements and criminals to avoid any untoward incident on the second day of the Shaheedi Jor Mela in Fatehgarh Sahib on Friday.

The mela marks the martyrdom of the two younger Sahibzadas of Guru Gobind Singh — Zorawar Singh and Fateh Singh — who were bricked alive by Mughal rulers in 1705.

The district police are using high-definition closed circuit television (CCTVs) cameras for surveillance of the entire gurdwara complex and its surroundings. Moreover, a hi-tech control room has also been set up to keep matters in control and avoid pickpocketing and other notorious activities.

Officials said that the cameras cover a radius of 8km with special attention on crime-prone areas.

Fatehgarh Sahib senior superintendent of police (SSP) Amneet Kondal monitored the event from the main control room, setup near the gurdwara.

“All roads are under surveillance. The cameras are feeding live recordings to the base camp and the footage is being recorded separately,” she said.

Fatehgarh Sahib senior superintendent of police Amneet Kondal monitoring the security arrangements at the venue from the main control room on the occasion of Shaheedi Jor Mela on Friday. ( HT PHOTO )

The SSP added that 2,600 police personnel from across state have been deployed. “As many as 13 observation posts, seven police help centres and five mobile vans equipped with modern surveillance technology are patrolling the venue round-the-clock.”

Meanwhile, Charanjeet Singh of Lanstec India, who has installed the cameras, said that they have used equipment worth ₹1.25 crore to cover the entire area.

“Around 400 ultra high-definition CCTV cameras are installed at Gurdwara Jyoti Sarup Sahib, Gurdwara Fatehgarh Sahib, public parkings and link roads. All the cameras have night colour view image technology,” he said.

He added that they are coordinating with the police 24x7 and two mobile CCTV camera surveillance SUVs have also been stationed at the venue.

The administration has installed jammers inside the gurdwaras to deter people from using mobile phones during their visit.

Cabinet ministers Sadhu Singh Dharamsot and Balbir Singh Sidhu, Fatehgarh Sahib member Parliament (MP) Dr Amar Singh and leaders of other parties paid tributes to the younger Sahibzadas of Guru Gobind Singh at the historical Gurdwara Fatehgarh Sahib.

The leaders said that the sacrifice of the Sahibzadas should be considered supreme in world history. “Their sacrifice at the age of nine and seven, respectively, gives the Sikh community strength to have faith in our religion. Their sacrifice will continue to guide us,” they said.