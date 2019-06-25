‘Shakti Team’ to protect women from eve-teasers in Amritsar

In view of providing a conducive atmosphere and curbing incidents of crime against women, the rural police on Monday have launched ‘Shakti Team’ project, aimed at secretly checking the incidents of eve-teasing against women at public places, especially in crowded areas, near schools and colleges and in buses.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP-rural) Vikramjit Singh Duggal launched the project with flagging-off a team of police control room (PCR) personnel on scooters, motorcycles and cars.

“We have formed 10 teams of which will work under the supervision of deputy superintendent of police (DSP-major crime) Dr Manpreet Shinhmar. The teams will be deployed in civil dress at public places to keep eye on miscreants,” said the SSP.

He said, “The miscreants will be rounded up and brought to the nearby police stations and their counselling will be done in presence of their family members. In serious cases, action will be taken as per the law.”

While launching the project, the SSP also launched a new helpline number (9115555212) for women of Amritsar-rural.

The SSP said, “The same helpline number is also being used as WhatsApp number. If any crime against women occurs in the district, its video or picture can also be shared on the Whatsapp number. ”

First Published: Jun 25, 2019 11:17 IST