Sunday, Dec 01, 2019

Shimla man gets 10-yr jail in 2018 drugs case

Was arrested near a gurdwara in Industrial Area, Phase 2, Chandigarh, with 1.25kg charas

chandigarh Updated: Dec 01, 2019 01:25 IST
HT Correspondent
The district court awarded 10 years of rigorous imprisonment to a Shimla resident in a 2018 drugs case. The court of additional district and sessions judge Rajeev Goyal also imposed a fine of ₹1 lakh on the convict, Prem Singh of Mohna village of Shimla.

The matter dates back to June 6, 2018, when a police patrolling team had arrested Prem near a gurdwara in Industrial Area, Phase 2, Chandigarh with 1.25kg charas.

The court observed that the menace of drug trafficking had attained alarming proportion, and “a person who has been found guilty of keeping in his conscious possession a narcotic substance, cannot be allowed to go away lightly.”

“Sentencing has to be such which may serve as a lesson not only for the convict but all those of his ilk,” observed the court while awarding the “deterrent” punishment.

