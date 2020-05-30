Showers bring respite in Chandigarh as mercury goes down to 32.1°C

chandigarh

Updated: May 30, 2020 02:25 IST

The city recorded a significant dip in the mercury after the rain on Friday. The maximum temperature, which had remained over 40 degrees in the past few days, came down to 32.1°C, over 10 notches below Wednesday’s 42.9°C.

As per India Meteorological Department (IMD), 20.2mm rain was recorded in the city and more is expected in the coming days.

IMD director Surender Paul said, “Due to the influence of western disturbances with low-lying easterly winds, there was a good amount of rain on Friday, and more is expected on Saturday. In fact, throughout the week, drizzling is expected in the city. Squally conditions with wind speeds going up to 50-60 km/h in the city is also likely.” He added that if it rained during the day, the maximum temperature will continue to remain on the lower side.

Meanwhile, the maximum temperature dropped from 37.5°C on Thursday to 32.1°C on Friday, seven degrees below normal. The minimum temperature went down from 27°C on Thursday to 25.2°C.