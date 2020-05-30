e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 29, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Showers bring respite in Chandigarh as mercury goes down to 32.1°C

Showers bring respite in Chandigarh as mercury goes down to 32.1°C

20.2mm rain was recorded in the city and more is expected in the coming days.

chandigarh Updated: May 30, 2020 02:25 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Residents enjoying the weather at the Sukhna Lake in Chandigarh on Friday.
Residents enjoying the weather at the Sukhna Lake in Chandigarh on Friday. (Keshav Singh/HT)
         

The city recorded a significant dip in the mercury after the rain on Friday. The maximum temperature, which had remained over 40 degrees in the past few days, came down to 32.1°C, over 10 notches below Wednesday’s 42.9°C.

As per India Meteorological Department (IMD), 20.2mm rain was recorded in the city and more is expected in the coming days.

IMD director Surender Paul said, “Due to the influence of western disturbances with low-lying easterly winds, there was a good amount of rain on Friday, and more is expected on Saturday. In fact, throughout the week, drizzling is expected in the city. Squally conditions with wind speeds going up to 50-60 km/h in the city is also likely.” He added that if it rained during the day, the maximum temperature will continue to remain on the lower side.

Meanwhile, the maximum temperature dropped from 37.5°C on Thursday to 32.1°C on Friday, seven degrees below normal. The minimum temperature went down from 27°C on Thursday to 25.2°C.

top news
Trump announces termination of ties with WHO over coronavirus pandemic
Trump announces termination of ties with WHO over coronavirus pandemic
Twin earthquakes in Haryana in one hour, tremors felt in Delhi
Twin earthquakes in Haryana in one hour, tremors felt in Delhi
Italy backs India’s WHO reform call, seeks probe into origin of pandemic
Italy backs India’s WHO reform call, seeks probe into origin of pandemic
WHO, 37 nations launch alliance to share tools to tackle Covid-19 pandemic
WHO, 37 nations launch alliance to share tools to tackle Covid-19 pandemic
Sonu Sood airlifts 169 Odisha girls from Kerala to their home
Sonu Sood airlifts 169 Odisha girls from Kerala to their home
‘Remember, this is pre-lockdown’: Chidambaram warns on 11-yr low GDP slump
‘Remember, this is pre-lockdown’: Chidambaram warns on 11-yr low GDP slump
Hits and misses as Jagan Reddy completes one year as Andhra chief minister
Hits and misses as Jagan Reddy completes one year as Andhra chief minister
Covid updates: Covid fatalities surge; Corona express jibe; Trump on China
Covid updates: Covid fatalities surge; Corona express jibe; Trump on China
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases India

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In