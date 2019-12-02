SI suspended for being ‘rude, aggressive’ with neighbours

chandigarh

Updated: Dec 02, 2019 01:53 IST

A Chandigarh police sub-inspector (SI) has been suspended for behaving “rudely and aggressively” with his neighbours, especially women.

UT senior superintendent of police (SSP) Nilambari Jagadale ordered action against SI Babu Lal after he was indicted by an inquiry officer conducting a probe against him, following complaints by his neighbours.

“A group of eight to nine women deposed against Lal, claiming that he hurls abuses at them, mistreats them and also issues threats,” said a police official, requesting anonymity.

“Following complaints, facts were verified and it came to fore that Lal’s conduct was unbecoming of a police officer. He was troubling his neighbours because of an ongoing property dispute between them,” said Neha Yadav, assistant superintendent of police (ASP), who conducted the inquiry.

According to the report, Lal had rented out one-room sets in his house in Sector 32 to 13 men and also illegally built a wall there. His tenants living in the one-room sets also behaved inappropriately with a couple living close, allegedly “creating nuisance (sic) to disturb their peace to force them out of the accommodation”, said the police official.

Even as the matter was taken up by Lal’s neighbours and senior police officials were roped in for help, Lal did not mend his ways. “Lal has been boasting about being a police official and asserting that no action will be taken against him. This conduct prompted the women of the locality to officially complain against him,” added Yadav.

When contacted, Lal said, “The allegations against me are baseless and false. I don’t know the reason for my suspension as I have all court documents in my favour. I’m being harassed by my neighbours unnecessarily and it is a malicious campaign against me by local colony leaders.”