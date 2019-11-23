Siblings’ death: Patiala cops to go ahead with lie-detector test

chandigarh

Updated: Nov 23, 2019 22:08 IST

Five months after the dead bodies of two siblings were fished out from Bhakra canal, the Patiala police are set to go ahead with a lie-director test of their mother Manjit Kaur and a relative.

Confirming this, senior superintendent of police (SSP) Mandeep Singh Sidhu said that during the course of investigation, the family raised suspicion on mother of the deceased sibling and a relative Baljeet Singh of hatching a conspiracy to kill the children.

“On the family’s suspicions, we approached a local court in Rajpura to seek permission for conducting a lie-detector test. Mother of the deceased siblings has agreed in a recorded statement before the court to take the test,” the SSP said.

MOTHER, RELATIVE GIVE CONSENT

Didar Singh, father of the siblings, met senior police officials on Thursday and requested them to speed up the investigation so that the “kidnappers and killers can be traced.”

Ghanaur deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Manpreet Singh said both Manjit and Baljeet have given their consent for the lie-detector test.

“We are waiting for court orders, which are expected to come by Monday,” he said.

Police said that the father of two deceased children has raised suspicions that his wife and the relative might be involved in the crime. They said that he wants the police to question them about the deaths.

CASE HISTORY

On July 22, 10-year-old Jashandeep Singh and seven-year-old Hasandeep Singh had gone to purchase soft drinks from a shop near their home, but never returned.

On July 27, divers had recovered the body of a 10-year-old from the Bhakra canal’s Sarhala head. Hasandeep’s body was recovered on August 3 from the canal’s Narwana branch. The Narwana branch crosses just 500m away from the family’s house.

Following the incident, police had claimed that both the siblings had fallen into the canal by accident.

A special investigation team (SIT), headed by the then Patiala inspector general of police (IGP) Amardeep Singh Rai, was formed with SSP Patiala Mandeep Singh Sidhu, AIG Mohali Varinder Pal Singh, and AIG Crime Litigation Punjab Sarabjit Singh as its members. Punjab director general of police (DGP) Dinkar Gupta had closely looked into the case.