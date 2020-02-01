Sikh-American woman named spokesperson of US Presidential candidate

chandigarh

Updated: Feb 01, 2020 21:34 IST

Indian-American Sabrina Singh, who served as a former top aide to New Jersey senator Cory Booker’s unsuccessful White House bid, has been appointed as the national spokesperson for Democratic candidate Michael Bloomberg’s presidential campaign.

Sabrina, who also previously served as a spokeswoman for the Democratic National Committee (DNC), took to Twitter on Thursday to announce her new innings with a vow to help defeat President Donald Trump, The American Bazaar said in a report.

On Friday, she put up a photo of Bloomberg, the former New York mayor who announced his bid last November at a campaign event saying: “My first all staff and @MikeBloomberg is rallying the troops with some jokes.”

The Bloomberg campaign also issued a statement welcoming Sabrina on board, saying: “We are thrilled to have Sabrina on board. She’s a veteran of multiple races who will add to our talented team as we continue to grow in the run-up to Super Tuesday.”

Sabrina also served as a regional communications director for former secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign in 2016, said the American Bazaar report.

She comes with a varied experience in politics. Besides being a top aide to DNC Chairman Tom Perez, Sabrina has also overseen party’s coalition programs and several other important activities.

Sabrina comes from a family deep-rooted in American politics. Her grandfather JJ Singh was the head of India League of America. Back in the 1940s, he along with a group of Indians, channelled a campaign against racially discriminatory policies in the US.

Sabrina’s grandfather belonged to Abbottabad in the present day Pakistan. The family shifted to the US before the Indian, Pakistani Partition.