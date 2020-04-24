e-paper
Six-month-old dies, Punjab death toll now 17; Covid tally 283

The girl from Phagwara died at Chandigarh’s Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), where she was admitted for corrective heart surgery.

chandigarh Updated: Apr 24, 2020 04:04 IST
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
A six-month-old child succumbed to Covid-19 in Punjab on Thursday(HT Photo/Ravi Kumar)
         

A six-month-old child succumbed to COVID-19 here on Thursday, pushing Punjab’s death toll to 17 as the state reported nine new coronavirus cases. Its tally of people infected by the virus is now 283.

The girl from Phagwara died at Chandigarh’s Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), where she was admitted for corrective heart surgery.

She was suffering from congenital heart disease and was on ventilator support. She tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday.

PGI spokesperson Dr Ashok Kumar said the child died at 12.47 pm. In a statement, the hospital said the patient died due to refractory shock, pulmonary artery hypertension and COVID-19.

“When patient was admitted to the hospital, she was not fit for surgery for the heart congenital malformations. She was kept on ventilator and required medication. Patient status deteriorated over the days. She tested positive for the virus on Wednesday,” read the statement.

“The last rituals of the deceased were coordinated through Red Cross UT Chandigarh and her family members have tested negative,” the spokesperson added.

She was first treated in Phagwara and then at a Ludhiana hospital, from where she was referred to the PGIMER, officials said.

Fifty-four doctors and health workers who were exposed to the infant while treating her have tested negative for the virus, officials said.

