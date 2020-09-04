e-paper
Chandigarh / Slight chance of drizzle over weekend in Chandigarh: Weatherman

Slight chance of drizzle over weekend in Chandigarh: Weatherman

The weather is likely to remain dry from Monday as the monsoon trough has moved to the Indian peninsula

chandigarh Updated: Sep 04, 2020 23:16 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times/Chandigarh
The weather remained dry in Chandigarh on Friday.
The weather remained dry in Chandigarh on Friday. (Sanjeev Sharma/HT)
         

With showers eluding the UT on Friday, the weather will remain dry with chances of up to 20mm rain over the weekend, India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials said on Friday. The weather is likely to remain dry from Monday.

Officials said, “The monsoon trough has shifted and at present monsoon is concentrated in peninsular India. Only a drizzle or light showers can be expected.”

The maximum temperature went up from 32°C to 34.3C on Friday, while the minimum temperature fell down from 28°C on Thursday to 25.9°C. Over the next three days the maximum temperature will remain between 32°C and 34°C while minimum temperature will remain between 25°C and 26°C.

