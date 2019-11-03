Smog effect: Six killed in Sangrur, Barnala mishaps

chandigarh

SANGRUR/BARNALA

Six persons were killed in three road accidents in Sangrur and Barnala districts due to dense smog and at least 15 vehicles were involved in a pileup leaving 10 with minor injuries in both the districts.

In Barnala, four persons, including an infant, were killed and five injured in a collision between an Innova and a canter truck at Sekha village in the wee hours of Sunday. The occupants of Innova were going to Amritsar airport to drop their relative who had to take flight to Malaysia. Those killed were identified as Sumanpreet Kaur, 10, Kulwinder Singh, 36, Gurleen Singh, 8 months old, of Sekha village in Barnala and Babbu Kaur, 32 of Bharbhur village in Moga district. The accident took place due to thick smog.

The injured were rushed to hospitals in Ludhiana and Patiala.

Investigation officer Ranjit Singh said: “Preliminary inquiry suggests that the accident took place due to poor visibility. Three of the injured have been admitted to Rajindra Hospital in Patiala and are stated to be out of danger. The other two have been referred to a Ludhiana hospital,” he said.

A motorcycle rider, Satnam Singh, of Cheema village died when his bike was hit by a truck on Patti road. The truck driver fled the spot. The victim was going to attend a wedding function. A case has been registered against the truck driver, said the police.

In another incident, multiple vehicles were involved in a pileup on Bajakhana road leaving the occupants with minor injuries.

In Sangrur district, a man was killed while another sustained injuries after a PRTC bus collided with a stationary tractor-trailer near Harkrishanpur village on Sunday morning. Gurpeet Singh of Bathua village, who was on his way to sell paddy, was repairing the tractor when the bus hit it from the rear due to poor visibility. The tractor overturned and Gurpeet came under it. He died on the spot.

After the accident, around two-dozen vehicles were involved in a pileup causing injuries to the occupants. “The police have registered a case against the bus driver under Section 304-A (causing death by negligence) who managed to flee,” said Krishan Singh, investigation officer, Sadar police station, Sangrur.