Home / Chandigarh / Four men arrested for thefts, snatchings in Ludhiana

Four men arrested for thefts, snatchings in Ludhiana

25 mobile phones and 13 two-wheelers recovered from their possession

chandigarh Updated: Sep 25, 2020 23:30 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Four men arrested for thefts and snatchings in Ludhiana police custody on Friday.
Four men arrested for thefts and snatchings in Ludhiana police custody on Friday.(HT Photo)
         

Four men were arrested on Friday for their alleged involvement in multiple snatchings and thefts and 25 mobile phones and 13 two-wheelers were recovered from their possession.

The accused have been identified as Sunni Bhandhari, 35, Vishal Kumar, 30, Brijesh Kumar, 27, and Shiv Kumar, 29, all residents of Haibowal.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, city-1) Deepak Pareek said they were arrested near civil hospital on the basis of a tip-off near. He added that they were on a motorcycle and on being stopped and questioned, failed to produce documents for the vehicle.

On further questioning, they confessed that the vehicle was stolen. They were arrested, and based on information provided, police recovered 12 more vehicles and 25 mobile phones from their possession.

The ADCP added that the accused are drug addicts and commit crimes to fund their habit.

The accused told police that they stole vehicles from parking lots and markets and snatched mobile phones, bags and other valuable items from commuters Pareek added that the accused are already facing trials in various cases including snatchings and theft.

A case has been registered under Sections 379-B and 379 of Indian Penal Code.

