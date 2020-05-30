Society for Promotion of IT in Chandigarh organises webinars on emerging technologies

chandigarh

Updated: May 30, 2020 18:22 IST

In sync with the central government guidelines, Society for Promotion of IT in Chandigarh (SPIC), under the aegis of the department of information technology, is organising a series a webinars for students of Chandigarh Group of Colleges from May 28 to June 2.

The first webinar focussed on emerging technologies and their high demand among companies that aim to reduce their operational costs. The second webinar focussed on data science and its tools which help in business growth.