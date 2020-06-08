e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 08, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Son held for Panipat cloth merchant’s murder

Son held for Panipat cloth merchant’s murder

The accused allegedly killed his father over a property dispute

chandigarh Updated: Jun 08, 2020 23:16 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hndustan Times, Karnal
Hindustantimes
         

Two days after a 60-year-old cloth merchant was stabbed to death at his house in Jawahar Nagar area of Panipat city, the police on Monday arrested his son for the murder.

The accused, Inderjit Singh, allegedly killed his father over a property dispute.

It is pertinent to mention here that Gagandeep Singh, elder son of the victim, in the police complaint had accused a local Congress leader, his son and three others for the murder of his father as the victim had an old enmity with the Congress leader.

Panipat City police station in-charge Rajbir Singh said the victim and his son had a dispute over property as the latter was demanding his share.

He said the accused will be produced in a court and his remand would be sought for further investigation.

top news
Coronavirus pandemic is worsening globally, warns WHO chief
Coronavirus pandemic is worsening globally, warns WHO chief
World Bank warns of drop in Indian GDP due to Covid-19 pandemic
World Bank warns of drop in Indian GDP due to Covid-19 pandemic
Troop movements halted at India-China standoff points but defences are up deep inside
Troop movements halted at India-China standoff points but defences are up deep inside
Recession hit US in Feb, ending record-long expansion, say economists
Recession hit US in Feb, ending record-long expansion, say economists
49 personnel of National Disaster Response Force test Covid-19 +ve in Odisha
49 personnel of National Disaster Response Force test Covid-19 +ve in Odisha
Kashmiri Pandit sarpanch killed by terrorists in Anantnag, parties condemn attack
Kashmiri Pandit sarpanch killed by terrorists in Anantnag, parties condemn attack
Bail set at $1 million for police officer charged with George Floyd’s murder
Bail set at $1 million for police officer charged with George Floyd’s murder
Covid update: World Bank on Indian economy; New Zealand virus-free; vaccine war
Covid update: World Bank on Indian economy; New Zealand virus-free; vaccine war
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19Delhi Covid-19Petrol PriceMaharashtra Covid-19

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In