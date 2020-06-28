e-paper
Sonali Phogat slams khap leaders, accuses them of discrimination

She said the khap leaders, rather than supporting her, acted as mute spectators when she faced character assassination

chandigarh Updated: Jun 28, 2020 00:58 IST
Out on bail for thrashing a government official on duty, TikTok star-turned-BJP leader Sonali Phogat on Saturday lashed out at khap leaders, accusing them of discrimination.

“They (khap leaders) delivered a biased judgement in favour of the official, who used derogatory words to insult a woman,” she said while interacting with mediapersons after her meeting with party general secretary and Karnal MP Sanjay Bhatia here.

“We used to hear that Haryana was infamous for discrimination against women, female foeticide and gender bias and that was why Beti Bachao Beti Padhao campaign was launched. Still, there is nobody to raise the voice of a woman who is insulted at a panchayat meet,” she added.

She said the khap leaders, rather than supporting her, acted as mute spectators when she faced character assassination.

A video of her had gone viral on social media wherein she could be seen slapping and thrashing Hisar market committee secretary Sultan Singh at a procurement centre earlier this month.

On the complaint of Sultan, she was booked and subsequently arrested. Phogat was released on bail the same day.

