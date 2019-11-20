e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 20, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Nov 21, 2019

Speeding major killer on Punjab roads, claimed 2,540 lives in 2018

Of the total 6,428 accidents on the state roads last year, 3,335 were caused by speeding

chandigarh Updated: Nov 20, 2019 22:42 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

Speeding claimed seven lives a day on an average on Punjab roads, causing 53% of all 4,740 accidental deaths in the state, a data released by Union ministry of road transport and highways said.

Of the total 6,428 accidents on the state roads last year, 3,335 were caused by speeding. A total of 2,540 persons were killed and another 1,621 sustained injuries, mostly grievous ones. Another 759 persons were killed and 416 injured – 262 of them grievously - in 1,055 accidents due to driving on the wrong side whereas 161 were killed trying to jump red lights and 158 died while using mobile phones. In drunken driving related accidents, 85 persons were killed and 44 injured. While the accidents registered an increase of 2.47% from the previous year, the number of deaths jumped by 6.20%.

The state is not notorious for stray cattle menace for nothing. In 144 accidents caused by strays, 114 persons were killed, which is more than 5% of all 2,267 deaths in such accidents across all the states and Union Territories. Punjab has 3.9% of the total registered motor vehicles in the country. Uttar Pradesh saw the maximum number of 933 deaths in stray cattle-related accidents last year followed by Rajasthan with 338.

Data released by the ministry also points towards rampant underage driving. Out of 1,980 drivers killed in road mishaps across the country in 2018, 56 persons, including three women, were below 18 years when they died behind the wheels on Punjab roads. Neighbouring Haryana fared worse as 112 underage drivers, including 16 women, were killed in road accidents.

Among other drivers killed in road mishaps in the state, 493 were between 18 and 25 years, 1,436 between 25 and 60 years and 52 above the age of 60 years.

top news
Cong-NCP combine okay with Sena chief minister, start discussing fine print
Cong-NCP combine okay with Sena chief minister, start discussing fine print
Black flags, tweets widen rift between Bengal govt and Governor Dhankhar
Black flags, tweets widen rift between Bengal govt and Governor Dhankhar
Centre cancels citizenship of three-time TRS MLA Chennamaneni Ramesh
Centre cancels citizenship of three-time TRS MLA Chennamaneni Ramesh
‘Won’t invest in Andhra’: Lulu group after Jagan govt cancels land deal
‘Won’t invest in Andhra’: Lulu group after Jagan govt cancels land deal
No formal exit from NDA: Sanjay Raut reminds after Parliament seat change
No formal exit from NDA: Sanjay Raut reminds after Parliament seat change
‘Will work together but Rajinikanth not joining my party’: Kamal Haasan
‘Will work together but Rajinikanth not joining my party’: Kamal Haasan
‘Why not?’:Harbhajan wants this player to return to limited-overs team
‘Why not?’:Harbhajan wants this player to return to limited-overs team
Amit Shah confirms pan-India NRC; clarifies on Citizenship Amendment bill
Amit Shah confirms pan-India NRC; clarifies on Citizenship Amendment bill
trending topics
HTLS 2019UPSC Result 2019Sabyasachi MukherjeeXiaomi Mi Band 3iPM ModiAnkhiyon Se Goli MareBSNL

don't miss

latest news

India News

Chandigarh News