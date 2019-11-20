Speeding major killer on Punjab roads, claimed 2,540 lives in 2018

chandigarh

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 22:42 IST

Speeding claimed seven lives a day on an average on Punjab roads, causing 53% of all 4,740 accidental deaths in the state, a data released by Union ministry of road transport and highways said.

Of the total 6,428 accidents on the state roads last year, 3,335 were caused by speeding. A total of 2,540 persons were killed and another 1,621 sustained injuries, mostly grievous ones. Another 759 persons were killed and 416 injured – 262 of them grievously - in 1,055 accidents due to driving on the wrong side whereas 161 were killed trying to jump red lights and 158 died while using mobile phones. In drunken driving related accidents, 85 persons were killed and 44 injured. While the accidents registered an increase of 2.47% from the previous year, the number of deaths jumped by 6.20%.

The state is not notorious for stray cattle menace for nothing. In 144 accidents caused by strays, 114 persons were killed, which is more than 5% of all 2,267 deaths in such accidents across all the states and Union Territories. Punjab has 3.9% of the total registered motor vehicles in the country. Uttar Pradesh saw the maximum number of 933 deaths in stray cattle-related accidents last year followed by Rajasthan with 338.

Data released by the ministry also points towards rampant underage driving. Out of 1,980 drivers killed in road mishaps across the country in 2018, 56 persons, including three women, were below 18 years when they died behind the wheels on Punjab roads. Neighbouring Haryana fared worse as 112 underage drivers, including 16 women, were killed in road accidents.

Among other drivers killed in road mishaps in the state, 493 were between 18 and 25 years, 1,436 between 25 and 60 years and 52 above the age of 60 years.