St Xavier school, Chandigarh hosts basketball tourney

chandigarh

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 16:16 IST

St Xavier’s Senior Secondary School, Sector 44-C, organised Emily Memorial Basketball Trophy - 2019, it’s 19th inter-school basketball tournament for boys, on Wednesday.

As many as 18 teams from across the tricity took part in the tournament. Matches were played under two categories, under- 18 and under- 12.

In the first match of the under-12 boys’ knock out matches, St Xavier’s beat St John’s High School by 22-8.

In the second match, Saupin’s School beat Ashiana Public School by 16-8.

In the first match of the under-18 boys’ knock out matches, St John’s, Chandigarh, beat St Xavier’s, Chandigarh, by 54-50.

In the second match, Strawberry Fields High School, Chandigarh, beat St Peter’s, Chandigarh by 45-23.

St Xavier’s School was declared the winner in the under-12 category and St John’s School was declared the runner-up. Saupin’s School stood third in the tournament.

In the under-18 category, Strawberry Fields High School was declared the winner while St Xavier’s team was declared the runner-up .

St John’s secured the third position in the tournament.

Devansh and Harmannjeet Singh of St Xavier’s were declared the most promising players in the under -12 category and under -18 category respectively.

Yavin Begra of St Xavier’s got the title of the most valuable player in the under-12 category while Vaibhav of Strawberry Fields got the same title in the under -18 category.

In the under-12 category, Kaushal Kumar of St Xavier’s, Mohali, was declared the best three point shooter.

In the under-18 category, Manan of Saupin’s School got the same title.

Yavin Begra of St Xavier’s Senior Secondary School, Chandigarh, and Ujjwal of Saupin’s School won the best free throw shooter title in the under-12 and under-18 category respectively.

A special award for exceptional performance was given to Aryan of St Xavier’s, Chandigarh .

Founder chairman Andrew J Gosain and chairman I William congratulated the winners and participants and urged them to take part in sports regularly.

Ivorine Castellas gave the medals and trophies to winners and congratulated the sports department.

