State cabinet meeting in Batala today

chandigarh

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 23:26 IST

After Sultanpur Lodhi and Dera Baba Nanak, third meeting of the Punjab cabinet will be held at PUDA ground in Batala on Thursday. Ahead of the meeting, the venue was inspected by cabinet minister Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa and Gurdaspur deputy commissioner Vipul Ujjwal on Wednesday.

A big tent was setup for the purpose which was further divided into five parts. Major portion of the tent will be used for the meeting; while one part has been reserved for refreshment, another has been fixed for bureaucrats coming from Chandigarh, fourth portion is meant for media and fifth portion is reserved for district officers.

The cabinet led by chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh is expected to review various ongoing projects for the development of the town. The CM is expected to reach Batala by 10.30am and lay the foundation stone of ‘Parkash Purb Marg’. The state government is widening this 99km road, from Sultanpur Lodhi till Dera Baba Nanak, by 10-metre.

Talking to HT, rural development minister Bajwa said that the primary aim of the meet is to review the progress of various projects which was initiated by the state government for the development of this historical town.

“I had asked the heads of various departments to submit details of ongoing works and they will give their presentations accordingly. Also being an industrial town, the industrialists have been asked to give input for the betterment of the industry sector. All those demands will be discussed in the meeting and maximum funds will be sought for Batala,” he said.

To ensure proper law and order, Batala senior superintendent of police (SSP) OpinderJeet Singh Ghumman also held a meeting. SSP said that more than 1,000 police personnel from Gurdaspur and Batala will be deployed at various points. Besides, two superintendent of police (SP), 15 DSP’s and 60 ASI’s will be deployed as well.

First Published: Oct 23, 2019 23:26 IST