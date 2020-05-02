State found wanting in testing: Only 876 reports of Nanded returnees in 5 days

chandigarh

Contrary to Punjab government’s claims on increasing its testing capacity to between 1,600 and 1,800 samples a day for Covid-19, the state health department has got results of a mere 876 high-risk Nanded returnees to date. Over the past five days, since these persons started arriving from April 26, the state has taken 3,443 samples of these persons and 240 have been found positive. The total number of persons who have returned from Nanded is 4,060. The figures are from a state media bulletin released at 7pm on Friday that puts the total number of positive cases at 585.

A careful perusal of the media bulletin also confirms that the testing is lower than the government claims. On Friday, the department took 1,971 samples, but the pendency of reports showed an increase of 930 to 4,369 samples from 3,439 in Thursday’s 7pm figure. The total number of tests conducted till Thursday was 21,205.

A senior government functionary involved in Covid-19 management admitted that on average only 1,000-1,100 tests had been carried out over the past three days.

Punjab health Minister Balbir Sidhu said the sudden arrival of Punjabis from outside the state could be the reason behind delay in testing. “We have adequate testing capacity and test are also being done in already earmarked containment zones.”

The state government has testing facilities at Government Medical Colleges in Patiala, Amritsar and Faridkot and in DMC Ludhiana. Samples from Punjab are also being sent to PGIMER, Chandigarh, and the Institute of Microbial Technology (IMTECH), Chandigarh. The health department also roped in a private player ‘Lal Path Labs’ to collect samples in Fazilka district.

Over 11,000 have returned in 5 days

Figures with health department reveal that more than 11,000 Punjab natives have entered Punjab over the past five days. In addition to around 4,000 Nanded-returnees, the figure includes 7,000 from other states, and 732 from Rajasthan, including 150 students from the coaching hub of Kota.