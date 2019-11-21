Stubble trouble: 47 farmers arrested, 496 cases registered in Sirsa, Fatehabad

chandigarh

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 23:20 IST

Police have so far arrested 47 farmers and registered 496 cases for stubble burning in Fatehabad and Sirsa.

The cases have been registered under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code and Pollution Control Act. However, it is a bailable offence.

A spokesperson of Fatehabad administration said a zero-tolerance policy is being adopted towards stubble burning and action is being taken on records provided by the Haryana Space Application Centre (HARSAC). The spokesperson said 448 cases of paddy stubble burning have been registered so far in the district and 29 farmers arrested.

Similarly in Sirsa, police have booked 48 farmers under the same section and arrested 18 farmers. Police spokesperson Surjeet Singh confirmed the matter and said, “As farmers are continue to burn paddy stubble in their fields, police have taken action and arrested 18 farmers in Sirsa so far and registered 48 cases.

Meanwhile, farmers are planning to take out a protest march against the arrests.

As per an alert sent by the district administrations, 26 active fires were detected in Fatehabad and 11 in Sirsa on Thursday.