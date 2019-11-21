e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 21, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Nov 22, 2019

Stubble trouble: 47 farmers arrested, 496 cases registered in Sirsa, Fatehabad

A spokesperson of Fatehabad administration said a zero-tolerance policy is being adopted towards stubble burning and action is being taken on records provided by the Haryana Space Application Centre

chandigarh Updated: Nov 21, 2019 23:20 IST
Bhaskar Mukherjee
Bhaskar Mukherjee
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

Police have so far arrested 47 farmers and registered 496 cases for stubble burning in Fatehabad and Sirsa.

The cases have been registered under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code and Pollution Control Act. However, it is a bailable offence.

A spokesperson of Fatehabad administration said a zero-tolerance policy is being adopted towards stubble burning and action is being taken on records provided by the Haryana Space Application Centre (HARSAC). The spokesperson said 448 cases of paddy stubble burning have been registered so far in the district and 29 farmers arrested.

Similarly in Sirsa, police have booked 48 farmers under the same section and arrested 18 farmers. Police spokesperson Surjeet Singh confirmed the matter and said, “As farmers are continue to burn paddy stubble in their fields, police have taken action and arrested 18 farmers in Sirsa so far and registered 48 cases.

Meanwhile, farmers are planning to take out a protest march against the arrests.

As per an alert sent by the district administrations, 26 active fires were detected in Fatehabad and 11 in Sirsa on Thursday.

tags
top news
Shiv Sena, NCP, Congress to stake claim by weekend
Shiv Sena, NCP, Congress to stake claim by weekend
Strike in Valley, day after Amit Shah’s normalcy remark
Strike in Valley, day after Amit Shah’s normalcy remark
Priyanka Gandhi’s one-line answer to withdrawal of Gandhis’ SPG cover
Priyanka Gandhi’s one-line answer to withdrawal of Gandhis’ SPG cover
Shiv Sena preps for oath ceremony with plan to sequester MLAs in Rajasthan
Shiv Sena preps for oath ceremony with plan to sequester MLAs in Rajasthan
Amit Shah stings Congress over Ayodhya, says it tried to stall case in court
Amit Shah stings Congress over Ayodhya, says it tried to stall case in court
‘Why is Pant retained?’: Fans slam Samson’s omission from India squad
‘Why is Pant retained?’: Fans slam Samson’s omission from India squad
Chaayos’ face recognition system gets caught in the privacy storm
Chaayos’ face recognition system gets caught in the privacy storm
Union minister reacts to protests against Muslim Sanskrit prof at BHU
Union minister reacts to protests against Muslim Sanskrit prof at BHU
trending topics
Suhana KhanHTLS 2019Adithya VarmaDelhi Court Admit CardXiaomi Mi Band 3iAmit ShahMouni RoyMi Band 3i vs Mi Band 3

don't miss

latest news

India News

Chandigarh News