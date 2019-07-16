Students’ body takes oath at St Xavier’s

The investiture ceremony for this academic session was conducted at St Xavier’s Senior Secondary School, Sector 44, on Monday.

Principal Ivorine Castellas conferred the badges onto the council members.

Head boy Akshat Aggarwal and head girl Drew Angelina West administered the oath to their fellow council members, including school vice captains Kashish Thakur and Paarth Prasher, sports captains Lavanya Kaushal and Harmannjeet Singh, sports vice-captains Pearlpreet and Rushal Lakhra, academics activities captains Ashmeet Kaur and Dheeraj Sharma, cultural activities captains Parneet Kaur and Aashik Paodel, students’ welfare captains Sidhi Sethi and Vinayak Rana, hostel captains-Yashita Sharma and Avnoor Singh,health committee head Avni Saini and cleanliness committee captain Phalak Saraswat.

Vandana of New India School wins medal

Vandana, a student of Class 4 of New India Senior Secondary School, Sector 15, bagged the second position in a State-level fencing competition. The competition was held in held at Sonipat. She won a silver medal and a certificate.

Principal Sharda Gupta lauded her efforts and congratulated her for her success.

Ryan students learn communication skills

A message writing activity was conducted for the students of Montessori Section at Ryan International School on Monday.

The main objective activity was to sensitise the students to their role in addressing global environmental challenges at the grass root level and to protect it from degrading. Students wrote beautiful messages and showcased their creative artistic skills.

Ravinder Singh Khattra of SISJMPS to play for Under-18 Indian handball team

Ravinder Singh Khattra, a student of Sant Ishar Singh Ji Memorial Public School, Karamsar Rara Sahib, participated in the International handball tournament that was organised by Chandigarh Youth Sports Club secretary Bhim Sharma.

Khattra got selected in the U-18 Indian team. He had also participated in the Partille Cup held in Gothenburg, Sweden. Principal Dhiraj Kumar Thapliyal congratulated Khattra and his coach Arvinder Singh.

Doodle-making at Guru Nanak Public

Guru Nanak Public School, Birmi, organised a drawing contest for students of classes 1 to 9 on Monday.

Students took part in landscape drawing, doodle-making and cartoon-making. They were judged on the basis of presentation, medium and neatness in work. Principal Harjit K Dua said that such competitions give a creative outlet to the imagination of the students.

War of words at Tagore Public School

Tagore Public School organised a Hindi extempore competition for students of classes 9 to 12.

The topics ranged from common issues such as deforestation, degrading environment to burning issues such as misuse of internet, corruption and degrading moral values.

Kanishka from Subhash House bagged the first position, Esha Jain from Tagore House stood second and Jasmine of Tagore House stood third. Earlier during the day, a bulletin board competition was also organised.

First Published: Jul 16, 2019 12:23 IST